As it comes to the new Mustang, tuning specialists from Schropp Tuning have already presented their exclusive supercharger kit for the EU 2018 facelift model. Something more, the team has expanded the components that are part of the pack and now Mustang could be changed entirely and significantly. Let's check out more!

As a slogan, the team has chosen "Performance Matters". And there's a fine reason for that. For the updated 2018 version, Schropp Tuning includes a boost in performance to up to 500hp. This number is achieved, thanks to the SF500 Power Package, which includes installation of Rosh cold air intake and custom tune file with a before and after dyno pull on the brand's own chassis dyno.

Additional features include Schropp 3 stainless steel catback exhaust system with 4-inch quad tips with carbon trim that works in perfect harmony with Mustang's factory-fitted active valve control system. There's also a strut tower brace between the front strut towers for additional stiffness. It aids for handling precision and road control.

SEE ALSO: VANSPORT.DE announces new sporty van. Check it out!

Schropp Tuning has also changed the appearance of the lucky Mustang. This project includes solid-looking DeVille Inox rims from Cor.Speed Sports Wheels that suit the facelift neatly. These are a multi-piece design wtih matt black spokes and polished stainless steel wells. These are accompanied by 10x20-inch ET40s all around fitted with 255/35R20 Hankook Ventus S1 Evo2 tires on the front axle and 275/35R20 on the rear.

Enjoy!

Source: Schropp Tuning