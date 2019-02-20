VANSPORT.DE team decides to prove that vans and transporters are not just practical and boring machines. Team's latest tuning project includes a Vito 119 Mixto, which has earned the name ‘white SportsVan' in every aspect.

VANSPORT.DE engineers have included an exclusive VP Spirit aerodynamics package with front spoiler lip, side skirts, rear apron and double tailpipe for the standard exhaust and rear roof spoiler. By doing so the lucky van has managed to express a more aggressive and sporty appearance.

Furthermore, experts from SIGNDICATE team have implemented a dynamic wrap design in vibrant red with shimmering anthracite on a bright arctic-white base. This color scheme completely fits the sporty idea and further enhances the elegant body language of the Mercedes-Benz van.

In terms of drivetrain system and performance, VANSPORT has included new springs that lower the overall height of the vehicle and glossy black "VEST 1" rims in 20 inches, wrapped by 245/40R20 and 275/35R20 premium tires. Neat! Furthermore, the sporty van benefits from neat kick in the power output – there are 30 additional horsepower and 65Nm of torque!

Also, in terms of interior, designers have installed diamond-pattern black leather upholstery with contrasting white seams and door trim, dashboard and other elements are covered in fine saddlery-grade finish. Enjoy!

Source: VANSPORT.DE