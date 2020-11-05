Hyundai Motor UK today announces the award of an initial contract to supply circa 180 Kona Electric 64kWh vehicles to Police Scotland. The agreement supports Police Scotland's ambition to establish the first blue light, ultra-low emission vehicle fleet in the UK while making a significant contribution towards the Scottish Government's legally binding target to cut greenhouse gases to net-zero by 2045.

The deal currently represents Hyundai's largest pure electric vehicle fleet order to date and follows on from numerous similar procurements from fleet customers in recent months, with Hyundai securing well over 200 new fleet policy agreements from the start of lockdown in March through until the end of August. Thanks to Hyundai's ability to quickly meet customer demand for all-electric vehicles within weeks of ordering, delivery of the first Kona Electric vehicles to Police Scotland will begin in this month with the full order due to be fulfilled by March 2021.

Forming part of Hyundai's expanding line-up of class-leading electrified vehicles, the Kona Electric is already a multi-award-winner. In 2019, it received a coveted Which? Best Buy and was also hailed "Best Small Family Car" in the inaugural Top Gear Electric Awards in April this year.

The Hyundai Kona Electric was chosen by Police Scotland for its usable range of up to 300 miles, its technology, practicality and its immediate availability.

The Kona Electrics join a range of other electric vehicles already operating as part of the Police Scotland fleet. Enabling officers and staff to fulfil their duties with a minimal carbon footprint, while also reducing fuel and maintenance costs, the Kona Electric fleet will serve as a testbed to give Police Scotland greater experience of operating an increasing number of zero-emission vehicles.

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said: "Police Scotland's Fleet Strategy is highly ambitious, with the aim of having the UK's first ultra-low emission blue light fleet by 2030. This substantial contract marks a major step towards that goal by making ULEVs accessible to more of our officers and staff.

"Achieving our Fleet Strategy aims will significantly reduce carbon emissions, while also reducing maintenance and servicing costs. It's one of many strides the organisation is taking to achieve a sustainable, flexible service which meets the needs of our fellow citizens while also providing a modern, fit-for-purpose fleet for our people to use in the course of their work.

"The gradual transition of our unmarked fleet from our current internal combustion engine vehicles to ULEVs will also assist with improving the existing fleet, as the age and mileage thresholds for replacing existing vehicles is being reduced. This means officers will have use of more modern vehicles while reducing maintenance and repair costs, at the same time as increasing the resilience of our contingency fleet."

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK said: "We are delighted to be able to support Police Scotland in their determination to transform to an ultra-low emission fleet with the immediate supply of a number of Kona Electric vehicles. Police Scotland's approach to cutting greenhouse gases by switching to more sustainable means of transport mirrors our goal to become one of the leading providers of electric vehicles in the UK. Demand for our pioneering electric vehicles for fleets has been exceptionally high in recent months and looks set to continue as we move towards a zero-emission future."