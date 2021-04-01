Toyota Indiana celebrated many milestones over the past year – 6 million vehicles, 2 million Highlanders and 30 million US assembled machines. These are only a few of the achievements.

During a special event, Toyota Indiana celebrated the brand's all-new all-hybrid 2021 Sienna.

Also, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the facility's groundbreaking. To kick off the milestone, the Toyota team showcases their dedication to the community by pledging a major gift at the gathering.

Toyota's Indiana president, Leah Curry, announced a $1 million-dollar donation to the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana in order to create a new facility in Gibson Country that would be located in the heart of downtown Princeton.

We're proud of the work we do and everything we've built through the years—in the plant and in the community, said Toyota Indiana president, Leah Curry. The new Toyota Indiana YMCA will provide access to all, helping Gibson county residents with the resources they need to live better lives. And a resilient community benefits us all.

The nonprofit has plans to create areas for a STEM lab, teaching kitchen, gymnasium, childcare area, and more with a timeline to open January 2022.

This project came about in answer to a need and aligns perfectly with our mission, said YMCA of Southwestern Indiana President & CEO, Jonathan Pope. By collaborating with a community partner like Toyota, we will be able to offer access to wellness programs and activities. But, more importantly, we will provide a community resource for the entire family.

SEE ALSO: Lambo team enhances the connectivity possibilities of the Huracan lineup