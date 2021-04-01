Automobili Lamborghini enhances the connectivity options of the Huracan EVO lineup with new and updated navigation, safety, and entertainment features.

This is possible thanks to the brand's Lamborghini Connect suite which adds new peace of mind services via the UNICA app.

In fact, Lambo is also the first manufacturer to incorporate Amazon Alexa in-car control. This means that the web radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and other functions will be controlled via Amazon's voice recognition technology. Drivers will also have the opportunity to adjust in-car functions as climate, lighting and seat heating, control navigation, and telephone calls with voice command.

Furthermore, the Alexa technology is incorporated in the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system. This provides comprehensive information about the vehicle's current dynamics via simple voice command. Alexa will also connect with other Alexa-connected devices – again, with a simple voice command, drivers can control entry gates to home thermostats and lighting systems, for example.

Automobili Lamborghini's collaboration with Amazon will allow even more functionality and connectivity possibilities in the future.

Source: Lamborghini