Silverstone Auctions closed their catalogue with a set of low mileage and low ownership vehicles.

1999 Subaru 22B-STi Type UK

First, there's the 1999 Subaru 22B-STi Type UK. The vehicle is rare and special. 1 of only 16 units, the vehicle is well-regarded among the Subaru fanbase, and occasionally appears in many magazines. This particular unit has had only 2 previous owners during the last 18 years and has only overed 49,000 miles.

1961 Morris Mini Cooper 997

Another vehicle in the lineup is the 1961 Morris Mini Cooper 997. It has been confirmed as the 3rd oldest survivor. The model is fully restored and will celebrate its 60th birthday in September. The vehicle comes with a very limited mileage since restoration and has been featured in an article in ‘Miniworld' 10 years ago.

1985 Porsche 911 Turbo

The next one in the lineup is a 1985 Porsche 911 Turbo. It has had only 2 owners and has covered less than 22,000 miles from new. The vehicle is offered from 35 years of private ownership, properly stored and maintained.

1991 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 4x4

Also confirmed is the 1991 Ford Sierra RS Cosworth 4x4. This one is remarkable, because of its low mileage coverage of 13,865 miles. It is also one of the finest examples with the eye-catching Magenta and Raven interior with black leather Recaro seats.

