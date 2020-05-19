Silverstone Auctions will get their live online auction underway this Saturday 23rd May with a wide list of rare and exclusive classics and numerous contemporary supercars.

Three BMW classics

Among the vehicles, there will be three BMW machines from the personal collection of Jay Kay, who is well-known for his love of fine cars. The first BMW is 1 of 500 1972 3.0 CSL E9s made in right-handed drive and finished in Chamonix White. The miles on the clock are no more than 62,000. Also, this particular vehicle features an original City Pack upgrade which includes electric windows, additional soundproofing, and full bumpers with wheel arch extensions. The second BMW is a super-rare right-handed variant of 1983 Alpina B9 3.5 (E28) with a manual transmission. It is believed to be one of only 18 available in this particular specs and one that had carefully chosen by Jay Kay about a decade ago. The last BMW is a 1987 E30 which has been developed into a competition sports car. After it was converted, it was then prepared for Jay to drive it in the Rally Isla Mallorca in March 2020 as Car Zero. Still looking magnificent, the vehicle is ready for sprints, hill climbs, and stage rallies.

The Maserati entry

As we are talking about performance, other notable vehicles at the event will be a Maserati Merak SS, but the later and rarer version fitted with Bora Dashboard and originally UK-supplied. Presented in an unrestored and original condition with 16,000 miles, this collector's car is ready to be invited to any Concours. The vehicle comes with a full history, a wealth of paperwork depicting its life, and even the spare wheel has its original sticker on it. Neat!

The Alfa Romeo

The audience at the show will also have the chance to see a fantastic 1960 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale. This one is also super rare and is designed by Scaglione. Originally designed for casual use, it was later converted for competition use. In fact, it has acquired FIA papers in 2005 and in 2011 joined a large UK private collection. Neatly maintained, Giulietta Sprint Speciale comes with all the original Italian documents and features a sizeable history life.

Source: Silverstone Auctions