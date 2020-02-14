Five Honda modes have managed to earn the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's TOP SAFETY PICK rating when geared with specific headlights. Also, one of the vehicles has achieved a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award. Contributing to the top ratings, 2020 Accord, three Civic models (Coupe, Sedan and Hatch), Insight and CR-V each achieved the highest possible rating of "GOOD" in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests. Additionally, the advanced Honda Sensing driver-assistance technology managed to contribute to "SUPERIOR" ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle frontal crash prevention.

For the 2020 model year, CR-V and Civic join the Accord, Insight, and Passport in offering Honda Sensing as part of the standard equipment on all trim levels. The system itself now includes Collision Mitigation Braking System with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist, all along with Adaptive Cruise Control. Neat!

Additionally, all Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda's Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with an advanced supplemental restraint system, which includes pre-tensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee, and side-curtain airbags.

As it comes to the award, in order to earn it, a vehicle must earn "GOOD" crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. A top-rated vehicle must also offer front crash prevention that earns an "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing, along with "GOOD" or "ACCEPTABLE" ratings for available headlights.

Source: Honda