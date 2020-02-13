2019 and 2020 Audi Q3 compact SUV has earned the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) New Car Assessment Program's (NCAP) maximum overall safety rating of five stars in the latest series of tests. The US NCAP's crashworthiness ratings evaluate performance and safety capabilities of vehicles in numerous crash tests including frontal, side and rollover crash scenarios. Thesethree tests account the majority of types of crashes on US roadways.

NHTSA' NCAP created the 5-star Safety Ratings program in order to provide consumers with information about the crash protection and overall safety capabilities of new features beyond the mandatory requirements by federal safety regulations.

As it comes to the winner, Audi Q3 compact SUV managed to impress the jury with Audi Pre Sense basic, which can help prepare the vehicle for impact by beginning to close the side windows and sunroof, along with pretensioning the front safety belts.

Additionally, the standard Pre Sense suite utilizes a front-mounted camera and radar sensor in order to monitor the area in front of the vehicle and provides visual and acoustic warning to help alert the driver for potentially dangerous situations.

Geared with standard quattro AWD system, a sexy exterior design, intuitive technology integration, and thoughtful interior flexibility, new Audi Q3 offers strong entry to the brand. Furthermore, the 2.0-liter TFSI power unit, which generates 228hp and 258lb-ft of torque. The MMI touch display, introduced on the flagship vehicles is now standard for Q3. Additionally, the new family member offers a full suite of standard and available driver assistance features, designed to help drivers easily navigate the road and traffic.

Source: Audi