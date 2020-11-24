Hyundai Motor Company today revealed the first glimpse of its smallest EV yet, with a video sketching its unique and innovative construction.

This petite EV's exterior style is based on the ‘45' EV concept that Hyundai presented in 2019 at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. Hyundai's designers adapted the signature ‘kinetic cube lamp' design of ‘45' along with its angular yet smooth profile to create this yet-to-be-named EV that sports a Performance Blue exterior color with orange accents.

This ‘little engine that could' packs two DC motors that push it to the blistering top speed of 7 km/h. Only the bravest souls will take the wheel of this speedster. To boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports by placing just one seat in the middle of the car.

In keeping with the 45's design heritage theme, Hyundai has built this unique passenger vehicle out of a traditional eco material – wood. This new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet, but driver's laughter is believed to fuel the vehicle to travel further based on its Emotion Adaptive Vehicle Control (EAVC) technology.

Further details will be revealed soon on how this one-of-a-kind EV will offer a unique mobility experience for young customers.