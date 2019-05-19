In order to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, Kahn Design proudly presents Land Rover Defender XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track machine. This new model features new Jet Black 3D texture paint color change, revised front wings with integrated vents and wide rear wings. Of course, there are also these notable X-Lander front grille and neat headlamp surrounds.

The upgrades also include front and rear wide wings with integrated vents and bolt apertures with front fascia featuring a new bumper replacement with integrated daytime running lights and shadow chrome headlights.

Drivetrain system

The new Kahn Design beauty is also appealing in terms of engineering specs. There's a two-inch lift on the suspension, a lower bumper guard and front roof wing spoiler. The heart of the beast is a Land Rover Defender 2.4 TDCI 90 Pick Up Chelsea Wide Track, accompanied by an exclusive set of 9x16-inch Satin Black Defend 68 wheels, wrapped by 285/75/16" tyres. Sweet!

Interior

The inside is defined by sporty GTB seats trimmed in Quilted Leather, new satin silver Kahn billet steering wheel and vented foot pedals. Additionally, there are numerous handcrafted details such as the central glove box in quilted and perforated leather, a new Churchil time clock and black leather components.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Subaru Levorg catches the eye with sexy design and tons of goodies!

Source: Kahn Design