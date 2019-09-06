After a month after its successful launch in the UK, the all-new SsangYong Korando was awarded the highest possible safety rating from Euro NCAP. The contemporary vehicle features tons of space and capabilities and now comes with a redesigned exterior and improved interior design.

Korando has managed to achieve 88 percent for adult occupant protection, 85 percent for child protection, 68% for pedestrian protection and 74 percent in the "Safety Assist" category.

Furthermore, Korando comes with high-strength steel construction, which features high-density steel. This construction ensures a safe journey but also contributes to overall lighter body design. Additionally, the machine boasts 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction Control System, Active Rollover Protection, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Front Vehicle Start Alert, Safety Distance Alert, and Emergency Stop Signal.

Additional safety systems and goodies include emergency call system, reversing camera, alarm, immobilizer, tire pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic speed-sensing door locks, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, parking aids front and rear and ISO FIX.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen Group develops electric drivetrain for classic Beetle machines!

SsangYong continues its confident journey forward and manages to defend its strong positions as one of the most prominent and advanced manufacturers. And by winning such prizes, the team showcases its determination towards delivering us even better products and more refined systems.

Source: SsangYong