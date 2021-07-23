Subaru of America, Inc. announced details for the new 2022 BRZ rear-wheel drive car. More aggressive in performance and with bolder design, the second-generation BRZ arrives at retailers this fall.

Drivetrain system

2022 BRZ is powered by a new 2.4-liter naturally aspirated 228hp SUBARU BOXER power unit, mated to a six-speed close-ratio gearbox.

Additionally, driver-focused systems include Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking System, Lane Departure and Sway Warning and Lead Vehicle Start Alert that altogether contribute to more rewarding driving experience.

Interior design

The cockpit of the new sports-car is entirely driver-focused and performance-oriented. The clean lines and minimalistic approach makes instruments and controls easily visible and accessible.

The cabin features black upholstery with contrasting red stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake boot. The front seats are performance-oriented and are covered in Limited trim with Ultrasuede.

Additional interior goodies include a new SUBARU STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Plus Infotainment system, Integrated Center Information Display, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and Sirius XM services.

The list of standard features includes a TORSEN® limited-slip differential, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, LED headlights (low and high beam) with automatic height adjustment, Vehicle Stability Control with Track Mode, 17-inch alloy wheels in dark gray finish, dual-zone automatic climate control, Incline Start Assist, heated exterior power mirrors, power fuel-door lock, power windows with auto up/down and pinch protection, rear center console storage box with USB ports and auxiliary input jack, variable intermittent windshield wipers with new speed-sensing mist feature, and Welcome Lighting.