SKODA ads a new option for the Enyaq iV – a Crystal Face grille variant. Available for Enyaq iV 80 models, the feature is inspired by the Vision iV concept vehicle that was unveiled back in 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The new grille comes with more than 130 LED's from 18 vertical ribs and a horizontal strip that runs through the width of the frame. This frame is finished in either chrome or black. Furthermore, the Crystal Face features an animated Coming/Leaving Home function and alongside the LEDs and the daytime lights, creates an unique welcoming light display. The "Face" turns on when the headlights are activated and illuminates the road ahead along with the dipped beam lights.

The Crystal Face is a standard feature in the Light and View Plus upgrade package and can be specified on all Enyaq iV 80 models.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, SKODA Enyaq iV is one of the most notable contemporary models in brand's lineup. Based on Volkswagen Group's modular electrification toolkit, the all-electric SUV marks the start of the brand's electromobility business expansion.