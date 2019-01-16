Suzuki team proudly announces the arrival of new Swift Attitude model, the latest Special Edition machine in the lineup. It is based on the popular SZ3 and comes with revised exterior design and tons of styling changes. The vehicle also features a relatively low price and extended list of standard equipment. Let's check out more, shall we?

In addition to the neat air conditioning, six airbags, DAB radio with Bluetooth, rear privacy glass and leather upholstery, new family member proudly showcases sexy LED daytime running lights, black polished 16-inch alloys, front foglamps, mesh front grille with chrome trim, rear upper spoiler and front, rear and side carbon effect skirts.

In terms of drivetrain system, new Attitude is geared with Suzuki's trustworthy K12C 1.2-liter Dualjet four-cylinder power unit that generates a total of 90hp and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It further has CO2 emissions of 108g/km and combined cycle of 60.1mpg. What makes the engine system appealing is that it offers sporty vibe and could serve well to young buyers who are looking to aspirate to the 1.4 Boosterjet Sport in the future.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes announced details and pricing for new 2019 A-Class lineup

Special Edition can be specified in Fervent Red, Pure White, Premium Silver, Super Black, Mineral Grey and Burning Red metallic finishes.

Source: Suzuki