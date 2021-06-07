Toyota proudly presents the new TRD Pro lineup. These vehicles are especially designed for some aggressive off-road performance and feature tons of neat technologies. Let's find out more!

For the 2022 model year, Tacoma TRD Pro comes with next-generation TRD fine-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks and features some changes to the suspension system.

What is special about this vehicle, is the increased front lift and the machine-forged aluminum construction for some enhanced strength. This setup allows the vehicle to use its FOX shocks to make use of the additional rebound stroke offered by the ball-joint mount.

Drivetrain system

The TRD Pro is base on the Tacoma TRD Off-Road 4x4 Double Cab short-bed model and can be specified with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. Furthermore, the vehicle is fitted with FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks tuned by TRD engineers. There's also a TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering and unique LED headlights.

Furthermore, there's a TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust that provides a menacing roar, produced by the standard 3.5-liter V6 engine. In fact, this engine also features Toyota's innovative VV-iW technology and Atkinson-cycle combustion to maximize performance and efficiency. The output is measured at 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque.

Exterior and interior design

New Tacoma TRD Pro showcases a design language that is significantly different from the previous models. First, there are some exclusive body finishes that customers can choose from - Lime Metallic, Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic for the 2022 model year.

Also, the Tacoma TRD Pro proudly demonstrates a new grille design and exclusive hood graphics. TRD Pro also features a color-keyed rear bumper, door handles, and power outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, and black over-fenders.

Inside, the TRD design is focused around the black-leather-trimmed heated front seats, TRD shift knob, and TRD Pro All-weather floor mats.

Safety features

The engineering team has included Toyota Safety Sense-P includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams. Further enhancements include Star Safety System with Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, and Smart Stop brake override technology.

Furthermore, every Tacoma vehicle has the driver and front passenger Advanced Airbag System, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and front and rear Roll-sensing Side Curtain Airbags. Active head restraints for Tacoma's front seats are designed to move up and slightly forward during a rear-end collision to help reduce the risk of whiplash. Additional standard safety features include a Tire Pressure Monitor System (with individual tire location alert on most grades).