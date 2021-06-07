Toyota team presents a special Supra edition. Limited to only 600 units, the 2022 exclusive model comes with numerous custom components details. Alongside the elegant and yet aggressive styling, the Supra presents advanced drivetrain system. Let's check out more, shall we?

Exterior and interior design

The GR Supra A91-CF Edition comes with a new carbon fiber front splitter and large canards, and also carbon-fiber side rockers. At the rear, the vehicle showcases carbon fiber treatment with a duckbill spoiler and lower canards.

This design approach doesn't serve only as an aesthetic feature. It contributes to greater downforce and stability during both everyday drives and race approaches. Also, the exclusive 19-inch wheels in matte-black complement the sporty stance of the vehicle.

In terms of interior, the vehicle brings exclusive and elegant interior design with a red and black theme through the Alcantara-dominated cabin. The styling concept includes red stitching, heated sports seats, carbon-fiber components, leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel, and sporty pedals.

Drivetrain system and safety features

The GR Supra features a 382hp turbocharged three-liter inline-six engine that enables the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds. The vehicle also features a redesigned chassis and now it comes with reduced weigth and enhanced rigidity.

All GR Supras come equipped with a number of intelligent safety features, including a Pre-Collision System, with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Speed Limit Information.

A Safety & Technology Package is also available. It includes: