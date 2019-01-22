Tata Harrier is ready for its public debut in the automobile industry

Nowadays Tata Harrier SUV launch is the main highlight in the automobile industry. People are waiting for Harrier SUV test drive. In the year 2019 launch of Tata Harrier is officially announced. The interesting fact about upcoming Tata Harrier SUV is its Pre-launch booking option.

From the reports, it can be analyzed that people are showing their keen interest in pre-bookings. This service is available for some time; a customer has to pay token money of Rs 30,000 only. For this, the individuals can visit any authorized Tata Motor store or dealers around all over the world. The interested customers can also scroll the official website of Tata Motors for more information.

Tata Harrier Price:

Tata Harrier cars are available in variant color with mind-blowing specifications. Thus by looking its images on the internet, it can be analyzed that it will be a tough competition for other hatchbacks. Four different colors and variant features of Tata Harrier are under affordable budget.

According to the Tata Harrier Price, you can choose variant models such as XE, XM, XT or XZ. The price range starts from Rs 13 lakh-Rs 18 lakh.

Tata Harrier Features:

Features of Tata Harrier are based on high technology system. Along with ample options such as music system or power steering; 8.8-inch touch screen infotainment system is there. Thus the automatic features are acquiring the centre stage before arrival. So after launch, the expectation rate is quite high, a 7-inch multi-info display makes it more attractive. Therefore we can say that the infotainment as well as displays navigation information system can make it even better.

Tata Harrier Specifications:

Tata Harrier Specifications Fuel Type Diesel Torque [email protected] Transmission Manual Engine Displ. 1956 cc Power [email protected] Gearbox 6-speed MT Engine 2.0-litre KRYOTEC Diesel

The Tata Harrier SUV is designed with some magnificent specifications. For your safety and comfort, it is loaded with convenient features such as:

Front armrest with cooled storage

Rain sensing wipers

Glove box along with laptop tray

Tilt & telescopic adjustable steering

Push button start that can be electrically adjustable

Foldable ORVMs

The spacious SUV offers ample of features for your convince; along with charging point for mobile phones there is abundant space for umbrellas, bottles as well as cups. So it can be a best example of family car.