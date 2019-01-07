The year 2018 is coming to an end and there is a lot of excitement over what 2019 will hold in the van industry. Manufacturers will be launching all-new models, redesigning fan-favorites and bringing back models from the dead.

No matter what type of van you're looking for, 2019 will give you ample choices. Read on to find out what next year holds for the van industry and possibly your garage.

1. 2019 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter

This American-made Sprinter has been updated with new packages, new technology, and updated powertrains. The cockpit features an HD infotainment display, MBUX multimedia display that adds artificial intelligence and MBUX that recognizes advanced voice commands. The van is equipped with a new gas-powered 2.0-liter turbo-four that produces 190 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter will be available in more than 1,700 different variants to ensure you get one that best suits your needs. The configurations include different roof heights, wheelbase lengths, drivetrain options, and seating configurations to name a few.

2. 2019 Ford Transit Facelift

The new Ford Transit is an updated version of Ford's full-size van that will go on sale in mid-2019. It has been given a new three-bar grille and chrome trim, xenon headlight and LED daytime running lights.

In addition to the sharp-looking new grille and headlight arrangement, it also has a number of technical upgrades that improve its practicality. These include a new range-topping 185hp, 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine, increased payload, and 10-speed automatic gearbox option. New technologies in the Ford Transit Facelift include intelligent speed assist, active park assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot recognition to name a few.

3. 2019 Citroen Berlingo

This award-winning van has remarkable upgrades in terms of comfort and technology. It features Citroen's suspension settings that ensure maximum comfort, an EMP2 platform at the front for enhanced handling, 20 driver assistance systems and four connectivity technologies for safety.

The 2019 Citroen Berlingo is available in two sizes - M and XL which are 4.40m and 4.75m long. Additionally, it comes in two versions - Worker and Driver - which differ in ground clearance, equipment levels, and protection and fit-out components. You can lease any of these variants to have a feel of how they run on the road. This will help you identify one that suits you before purchasing. If you're considering leasing, check out the great deals from IVL.

4. 2019 Peugeot Partner

The 2019 Peugeot Partner shares a lot in common with Citroen's third generation Berlingo. Both vans are available in two sizes – M and XL, come in two variants: Worker and Drivers and have a built on EMP2 platform.

However, there are a few features that separate Partner from Citroen Berlingo. The notable one is the iCockpit design which is standard across Peugeot's passenger vehicles. Other features are the high-tech overload alert, surround rearview camera system and the 1,000kg payload.

5. 2019 Volkswagen ABT e-Caddy and ABT e-Transporter

These two vans are the electric versions of the Transporter and the Caddy. They were developed by Volkswagen's partner firm, ABT and are scheduled for sale from mid-2019.

The e-Caddy is powered by an electric motor that produces 110 hp and 147 lb-ft of torque. It has a 37.3-kWh lithium-ion battery that feeds the motor and ensures the van covers a distance of up to 137 miles on a single battery charge. The e-Transporter has two battery options 37.3 kWh for 129 miles and 74.6 kWh for 250 miles.

We expect these vans to join the 2019 model year lineup. However, nothing is official until it's at your local dealership. They may come a bit sooner or later but they will all become a reality.