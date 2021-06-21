Following an innovative experiment in human center design, the Ford team revealed the winning specs for the new Puma ST Gold Edition that will be available for order in limited numbers later in 2021.

Ford fans have cast about 275,000 votes in a series of polls on the brand's Twitter and Instagram channels over the course of 10 days and chose the color combinations for different components of the vehicle, including the car's paint, decals, and brake calipers. The voters also had the chance to decide the name of the vehicle.

As a result, the new Puma ST is the first-ever Ford Performance model to feature a crowd-sourced design concept. It has the following features:

Black exterior color finish, red brake calipers, grey seatbelt stitching, linear exterior decals, ST exterior badges, Puma scuff plates, ST pride plate, and "Puma ST Gold Edition" as a name.

To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we've moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste, said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. It's all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.

The vehicle will be powered by a 200hp 1.5-liter EcoBoost petrol engine and will include selectable driving modes like Sport, Track, and Eco, as well as a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential option, patented force vectoring springs, and unique suspension and steering specifications for exceptional cornering responses.

Deliveries are expected until the end of 2021.