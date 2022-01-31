Since its premier in 2018, the award-winning design of the BMW 8 Series luxury performance vehicles continues to thrill and impress with grace and power in equal measure. Today, with striking exterior design enhancements and interior developments, BMW has honed the character of the new 2023 8 Series. A redesigned front fascia presents a form as dynamic as it is elegant. The interior likewise conveys an even more intensely focused feeling of driving pleasure and a luxurious ambience, featuring as it does an enlarged 12.3-inch Control Display for the BMW iDrive operating system.

More than ever, the BMW 8 Series embodies a passion for inspiring performance and exclusive style.

BMW twin-kidney grille with Iconic Glow, new paint finishes and wheel designs.

The characteristic BMW kidney grille adds an arresting accentuation to the front of all BMW 8 Series variants. The BMW Illuminated Kidney Grille provides an iconic glow using waterfall lighting for the two grille elements, creating a dramatic impression when the new BMW 8 Series is viewed from the front. The illumination is activated when the vehicle is unlocked or a door is opened and can be switched on or off manually by the driver. The grille also features redesigned vertical bars with a distinctive U-shaped profile.

Five new exterior paint colors have been added to the 8 Series palette: Skyscraper Grey metallic, San Remo Green metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey.

Two new 20-inch wheel designs, style 895M and 894M, are optionally available on all new 8 Series models. The wheel style 895M fitted with high-performance, non-runflat tires is included in the Cooling and High Performance Tire Package, which is optional on M850i xDrive coupe and Gran Coupe.

Exterior design. Fresh accents portray dynamic performance.

The M850i xDrive coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe now feature aerodynamically optimized

M exterior mirrors in a design that was originally developed exclusively for the BMW M8, along with an M Badge in the kidney grille.

The M Sport Package was made standard equipment on 840i and 840i xDrive models for model year 2022. For 2023, the new optional M Sport Package Professional adds extended Shadowline trim with black kidney grille, black calipers for the standard M Sport brakes, M Shadowline headlights with dark inserts and a black M rear spoiler for the M850i xDrive coupe.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, all M850i xDrive models in will be offered with the classic BMW Motorsport logo on the hood, trunk, and wheel hub covers in place of the usual BMW roundels. With its staggered semicircles in blue, purple and red, the anniversary emblem is reminiscent of the original BMW M GmbH trademark that was first used on racing cars in 1973.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional now with a Control Display enlarged to 12.3 inches.

As ever, the new BMW 8 Series features as standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Its fully digital display network consists of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a central Control Display, which has increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. The larger screen enables fast, convenient, and intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions, powered by the seventh generation of BMW iDrive.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS: Art and driving pleasure in a limited edition.

The refined style and dynamic performance of the new BMW 8 Series serve as sources of inspiration for American artist Jeff Koons. His inimitable aesthetic will grace a very limited edition of the BMW 850i xDrive Gran Coupe, which will be presented for the first time on February 17, 2022. The 8 X JEFF KOONS embodies precision, sophistication, and craftsmanship. A multi-layer exterior finish in eleven colors creates a highly expressive appearance. The interior's unique ambience is characterized by the very finest leather and other exquisite materials, along with the rich red and blue tones of BMW M and an engraved artist's signature.

Jeff Koons and the BMW Group are linked by a partnership that dates back more than a decade. In 2010, the artist designed the BMW M3 GT2 Art Car that took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This new project came about to mark the 50th anniversary of the BMW Group's global commitment to culture. The 8 X JEFF KOONS is an exceptionally exclusive combination of art and driving pleasure in a luxury sports car by BMW.

The BMW ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe.

Launched in 2021, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe builds on the success of the B7 sedan and the XB7 Sports Activity Vehicle. With an explosive 612-horsepower 4.4-liter V8 with bi-turbocharging at its heart, the B8 Gran Coupe achieves 60 mph from a standstill in a staggering 3.3 seconds, on to a maximum speed of 201 mph. A finely-tuned, harmoniously balanced chassis ensures precise handling and long-distance comfort.

The 2023 BMW ALPINA B8 receives many of the enhancements applied to the rest of the BMW 8 Series, including the new illuminated kidney grille, the 12.3-inch Control Display, and a broadened range of exterior color choices.

Standard Equipment

840i and 840i xDrive coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe:

Dynamic Damper Control

M Sport Differential (840i models only)

8-speed Sport Automatic Transmission

Integral Active Steering (xDrive models only)

Power Trunk Lid / Tailgate

Panoramic Moonroof (Gran Coupe only)

Instrument Panel with Nappa Leather Finish

Ambient Lighting

Automatic High-Beams

Head-Up Display

BMW Assist eCall

BMW TeleServices

Live Cockpit Professional including Navigation

Shadowline Exterior Trim

Remote Engine Start

19-Inch Wheels on All-Season Runflat Tires

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers

Comfort Access Keyless Entry

M Sport Package

BMW Illuminated Kidney Grille

Multi-Function Seats

Heated Front Seats, Armrests, and Steering Wheel

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

SiriusXM with 360L and 1-Year Platinum Subscription Plan

ConnectedDrive Services

Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Plus Smartphone Integration

WiFi Hotspot with Complimentary 3-Month or 3GB Trial

M Steering Wheel

Aerodynamic Kit

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Harman Kardon Surround Sound System

Power Rear Sunshade and Rear Side Window Shades (Gran Coupe only)

M850i xDrive coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe add or substitute:

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Soft-Close Automatic Doors

Front Ventilated Seats

Active Roll Stabilization

Optional Equipment

840i and 840i xDrive coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe:

Driving Assistance Package Active Driving Assistant including Cross Traffic Alert and Speed Limit Info Parking Assistant Plus Active Blind Spot Detection Active Park Distance Control Surround View with 3D View

Driving Assistance Professional Package Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for Limited Access Highways Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go Active Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Avoidance Evasion Aid Front Cross Traffic Alert

M Sport Professional Package M Sport Brakes with Black Calipers Rear Spoiler (coupe only) Extended Shadowline Trim including Black Kidney Grille

Comfort Seating Package (convertible) Front Ventilated Seats Neck Warmer

Comfort Seating Package (840i Gran Coupe) Front Ventilated Seats Front and Rear Heated Seats

Various 19-inch and 20-inch wheel and tire packages

Integral Active Steering (standard on xDrive)

Chrome Line Exterior Trim

Front Ventilated Seats

Glass Controls

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System

Anthracite Alcantara Headliner

M850i xDrive coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe add or substitute: