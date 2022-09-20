BMW ALPINA XB7 (2023)

BMW ALPINA XB7

2022…Impressive driving dynamics, explosive performance, luxurious comfort. For 2023, the BMW ALPINA XB7 benefits from a host of updates, including a new generation engine, an even sharper, more progressive design, and advancements in driving assistance and connectivity. The new ALPINA 4.4-liter V8 with BMW mild-hybrid technology now produces 630 hp (up 18 hp from the previous generation) and 590 lb-ft of torque, placing the XB7 firmly among the highest performing Sports Activity Vehicles in the world.

New engine generation: 4.4-Liter Bi-Turbocharged V8 with Mild-Hybrid Technology

The 2023 BMW ALPINA XB7 features an all-new V8 engine, now with BMW mild hybrid technology. Through extensive development efforts, ALPINA engineers have adapted the powerful eight-cylinder engine (S68) specifically to the ALPINA drivetrain philosophy. A characteristic feature is the high torque output of 590 lb-ft which is available from just 1,800 rpm all the way to 5,600 rpm. The engine’s high power reserves are effortlessly and readily available at all times, which is what the superior ALPINA driving experience is all about. The V8 engine with bi-turbocharging generates 630 hp from 4.4 liters of displacement and delivers exceptional driving performance: the luxury 7-seater SAV accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, completes the ¼ mile sprint in just 12.4 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 180 mph with the available 21-inch wheel and performance tire package (a no-cost option).

In this latest V8 engine generation, BMW has implemented a cross-bank exhaust manifold that distributes the exhaust gas flow homogeneously to the two twin-scroll turbochargers. This makes the turbochargers highly responsive. The featured BMW mild-hybrid technology improves efficiency; its intelligent system controls allow the combustion engine to run at very high degrees of efficiency for a given load range at constant speeds. In addition, the 48-volt starter-generator located within transmission enhances the responsiveness of the high-performance engine by utilizing the support of the electric motor as needed.

The state-of-art BMW engine technology is augmented by an ALPINA-specific engine management system and performance cooling system consisting of an enlarged and optimized main engine cooler with integrated transmission cooler, external engine oil and water coolers, and a low-temperature cooling circuit (air/water/air) for the ALPINA-specific intercooling system. Cross-sectioned optimized coolant hoses ensure maximum throughput.

2023 BMW ALPINA XB7

Smooth and Fast: 8-Speed Sport Automatic and Active LSD

The latest transmission generation with integrated 48-volt mild-hybrid technology offers both comfort and performance at the highest levels. The 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with the industry-original ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC wheel-mounted shift buttons responds within milliseconds to driver inputs. Depending on the chosen drive and transmission mode, the 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission offers unparalleled shift comfort and the ability to execute shifts in fractions of a second, meaning power is delivered effortlessly and instantaneously at all times.

Effective torque distribution is guaranteed by the intelligent xDrive all-wheel drive system and an electronically-variable limited-slip differential at the rear axle. This improves traction when driving dynamically by ensuring that slip-induced losses are minimized, and torque is distributed effectively to the wheel with the most grip at any given time. The degree of lock is continuously and actively adjusted depending on wheel speed, friction coefficients, and steering angle among other factors. The behavior of the limited-slip differential is specifically calibrated to suit the dynamic character of the BMW ALPINA XB7, and it operates in conjunction with the other driving stability systems.

Ride Comfort and Driving Dynamics: ALPINA Sport Suspension and Kinematics

The 2023 BMW ALPINA XB7 is equipped with the latest suspension technology, opening a new dimension in both ride comfort and driving dynamics in the performance-luxury Sports Activity Vehicle segment.

The two-axle air suspension with ALPINA-specific dampers and kinematics is primarily responsible for the balance of driving dynamics and ride comfort. It allows for a remarkable and noticeable 1.6-inch change in ride height, depending on driving situation or the chosen suspension mode. At speeds below 19 mph, the ride height can be raised by 1.6 inches for challenging ramp angles or other clearance requirements. In SPORT mode or above 100 mph the ride height is reduced by 0.8 inches, and by 1.6 inches in SPORT+ mode or above 155 mph. The resulting lower center of gravity and subsequent changes in suspension geometry, with associated increases in negative camber, have a significant positive effect on driving dynamics.

ALPINA-specific dome-bulkhead struts and reinforced torsion struts increase body rigidity. In addition, the electromechanical anti-roll bars of the Active Roll Stabilization system and stiffer rear axle bushings reduce body roll substantially.

The Integral Active Steering offers direct steering response with exceptional feedback and improves overall agility. The rear wheels can pivot up to 2.3° left or right, increasing agility at low speeds and aiding maximum directional stability at high speeds. The driver can choose from three steering modes: COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+.

Excellent Road Holding with Maximum Grip: Wheels, Tires and Brakes

Specially-developed wheel and tire combinations underscore the powerful, elegant appearance of the BMW ALPINA XB7 and are instrumental in offering impressive levels of grip and road holding, especially for a vehicle of this size category.

The BMW ALPINA XB7 offers two wheel styles. The 21" ALPINA DYNAMIC wheels can be specified with performance summer or all-season runflat tires, measuring 285/45R21 front and rear.

The beautiful 23-inch forged-alloy wheels in the iconic ALPINA CLASSIC 20-spoke design and finished in Anthracite are now standard. Their high-strength, high-density construction as a result of forging allows a significant weight saving of 7 lbs. per wheel. In collaboration with the experts at Pirelli, the performance summer tires for the 23-inch wheels have been explicitly developed and specified for the BMW ALPINA XB7. Measuring 285/35ZR23 at front and 325/3 ZR23 rear, they provide impressive grip and visual presence.

Four-piston fixed brake calipers from Brembo with brake discs measuring 15.5 inches on the front axle and floating brake calipers with brake discs of 15.7 inches on the rear axle offer powerful and consistent deceleration. The brake calipers are finished in ALPINA Blue and feature white ALPINA lettering.

Powerful and Progressive: Design

The new front view is dominated by a modified light design with horizontally-separated twin headlights. In addition, the glow of the illuminated kidney grille adds a fresh design accent: a waterfall of light, which can also be activated when driving, draws attention to the trademark BMW kidney grill. The striking, new design vocabulary of the air intakes is taken up by the ALPINA front apron to produce a perfectly shaped, powerful appearance. At the other end, the four oval tailpipes of the sport exhaust system are beautifully integrated into the ALPINA rear apron.

Technology, Connectivity, Craftsmanship: Equipment

The latest generation of the BMW iDrive adds a new, digital dimension to the vehicle-driver interaction. The technological basis is provided by the BMW iDrive 8 Operating System in combination with intuitive control options like the outstanding voice control offered by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The degree of personalization in the displays has reached a new level, including in the standard head-up display with optimized graphics performance. In accordance with the BMW design principle of “eyes on the road – hands on the wheel”, all displays offer logical driver orientation and can also be tailored to drivers’ individual needs. The integration of third-party apps works seamlessly.

When it comes to the driver assistance systems, the BMW ALPINA XB7 offers the Active Driving Assistant Plus and Parking Assistant Professional as standard. Parking Assistant Professional now includes Maneuver Assistant and Trailer Assistant.

Maneuver Assistant uses GPS data and the trajectory data from steering inputs to record and store up to ten different maneuvers covering a distance of up to 200 meters each. When the XB7 arrives at a memorized GPS point, such as the entrance to a narrow driveway with tight curves, the system will be able to carry out all the tasks required to complete the maneuver, controlling the accelerator, brakes, and steering as well as changing gear to move forward or backward.

Trailer Assistant provides the driver with an enhanced view of the path of an attached trailer and allows steering inputs through the iDrive controller, helping the driver reverse the trailer with precision. Software updates and upgrades can be downloaded to the vehicle over the air via Remote Software Upgrade.

In the cockpit, the large Curved Display allows the digital instrument panel and the central control display to merge into one unit. The gauges of the digital instrument panel are in the iconic ALPINA Blue. In SPORT and SPORT+ modes, ALPINA green drag indicators provide a design accent.

The interior features many distinguishing details and features which set it apart from the mainstream: glass iDrive controller with the ALPINA design, blue illuminated gear selector, ALPINA production plaque, illuminated ALPINA door sills and the unique ALPINA Sport Steering Wheel hand-finished in the finest LAVALINA leather and featuring trademark Blue/Green stitching. In addition to the ALPINA Myrtle Luxury Wood interior trim, two further ALPINA trim variants are optionally available: Piano lacquer and Natural Walnut Anthracite. Each of the ALPINA wood trim variants features the ALPINA roundel logo.

Specifications