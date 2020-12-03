Renault PRO+ has revealed its New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass passenger transport vehicles. Joining the award-winning TRAFIC range, the latest additions feature enhanced design inside and out, advanced semi-autonomous driver aids and Renault's latest infotainment technology.

Aimed at large families and professionals in passenger transport, New TRAFIC Passenger delivers space and versatility, for up to nine people plus increased luggage capacity. Yet this incredible practicality has been achieved without compromising comfort and refinement.

Building on the impressive specification of New TRAFIC Passenger, New TRAFIC SpaceClass has been designed for drivers and passengers that demand even more exclusive comfort. With its premium interior space and roomy eight-seat layout, New TRAFIC SpaceClass is the perfect high-end shuttle for businesses wanting to transport VIPs in luxury and comfort.

Boasting a new exterior design the New TRAFIC Passenger and SpaceClass has a more expressive and robust look. There's a new horizontal bonnet design and vertical grille, plus new bumpers and full LED headlights featuring a chrome insert, echoing Renault's trademark C-Shape light signature. Other enhancements include new 17-inch diamond-effect alloy wheels for New TRAFIC SpaceClass and more elegant wheel trims for New TRAFIC Passenger. Further kerb appeal comes with the availability of the flamboyant new Carmin Red metallic paint finish, one of seven different exterior colour finishes.

Inside, New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass are designed to deliver the perfect balance of practicality and comfort, with passenger-car cues creating an attractive, premium environment. The all-new dashboard features an eye-catching horizontal strip that blends into the door panels, giving a wraparound look and an even more spacious feel. There's also a new gear lever design, plus the air conditioning controls are embellished with chrome trim for even more upmarket appeal. Customisation options are enhanced by a range of new colours and materials, while New TRAFIC SpaceClass benefits from an exclusive and elegant Meteor Grey dashboard finish.

Practicality is enhanced with the inclusion of even more storage spaces. Overall, the interior houses an impressive 84 litres of handy storage solutions. As before, the vast boot delivers up to 1,800-litres of carrying capacity.

Significant changes have also been made to the technological and connected features of New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass, with both benefiting from the latest infotainment. The new 8-inch EASY LINK touchscreen is available from display brings enhanced levels of connectivity and usability, including full smartphone integration with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM. Satellite navigation is also standard, while the option of a wireless smartphone charger allows the front occupants to stay connected all day long.

Elsewhere, New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass benefit from the latest generation of semi-autonomous driving aids. These include adaptive cruise control that automatically maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front, plus an Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS). Other new features include Blind Spot Warning and a new passenger airbag that's been optimised to protect two front seat passengers.

A series of new optional packs will also be available, depending on the need of the customer and the intended use of the vehicle. Specialists in VIP and passenger transport will be able to take advantage of the luxurious Prestige Pack featuring two independent swivelling captain's chairs, a bench seat replacing the third row seats, a reading light and leather interior throughout. A new Adventurer Pack features similar options with the addition of a third row of seats that can fold completely flat to form a bed.

New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass are available with three versions of Renault's 2.0-litre diesel engine, including the new dCi 150. Delivering an increase in 5hp over the unit it replaces, this responsive and refined engine joins the frugal dCi 110 and the powerful dCi 170.

All engines are equipped with Stop & Start technology, helping make New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass compatible with the latest Euro 6D-full emissions regulations.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard on dCi 110 and dCi 150 models, while six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission features on both the dCi 170 and dCi 150.

Speaking about New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass, Senior Vice President of the Alliance Business Unit, Mark Sutcliffe, said: "This year, the emblematic Renault TRAFIC, a real success story for three generations, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with more than two million units sold in 50 countries. It is an opportunity to renew Renault TRAFIC Passenger and SpaceClass with a distinctive design, an extended engine range and driving aids for greater safety. They are part of the world of the passenger car. Designed for local authorities and large families, VIP transport or customers looking for adventure, there's a version for everyone."

Full details and prices of New TRAFIC passenger transport range, including the New TRAFIC Passenger and New TRAFIC SpaceClass, will be unveiled in early 2021.