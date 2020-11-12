Renault Mégane eVision, a new electric compact hatchback Renault presents the Mégane eVision show car at the eWays event and reinvents the the compact hatchback by combining the coupe and the SUV details. 100% electric, this innovatively styled concept car benefits from the brand-new CMF-EV platform. Dedicated to electric power, CMF-EV allows a move away from traditional dimensions and style of the segment offer new lines and new proportions. The result is a hatchback with compact exterior dimensions and new levels of interior practicality.

With 10 years' experience in electric vehicles, Renault can now launch a whole new generation of electric models, of which the Mégane eVision is the first. 25 years after its launch, a new page opens for the Mégane.

Dacia Spring Electric, the new revolution from Dacia Dacia presents its small trendy city car for Europe: the Dacia Spring Electric. Following the Logan and Duster, the Dacia Spring is will revolutionise the market by making electric power accessible to everyone. Whether it's individual, shared or professional mobility, Spring offers a simple, reliable and accessible solution.

With its disruptive SUV look, it is equipped with four seats, generous interior space, a simple and reliable electric powertrain and a reassuring range. Light and compact, the Spring Electric can run 225km in mixed WLTP cycle and 295km in WLTP City, guaranteeing a mix of use in and out of town.

Three new hybrid models for an expanded Renault E-TECH range Renault is extending its hybrid range with the arrival of three new vehicles equipped with E-TECH technology. The All-New Arkana E-TECH Hybrid, All-New Captur E-TECH Hybrid and New Mégane Hatch E-TECH Plug-In hybrid will be released in Europe in the first half of 2021.

Pioneer and leader in electric vehicle design and production for the last 10 years and with its experience in Formula 1, Renault has the expertise that enables it to offer dynamic and efficient hybrid powertrains on a wider range of vehicles at the heart of the automotive market.

The introduction of 12V micro-hybridisation on the All-New Arkana and All-New Captur completes the range of powertrains, offering all possible levels of electrification while remaining accessible.