Developed from the ground up as a fully-electric truck on GM's advanced Ultium EV Platform, the Silverado EV offers a boundary-breaking combination of capability, performance and versatility, along with advanced technologies that can evolve the vehicle over time.

"Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado franchise to make it the powerhouse it is today," said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet. "The Ultium Platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they are currently driving a Silverado or are considering a pickup for the first time."

At launch, the Silverado EV will be available in two configurations, an RST First Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Each will offer a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies.

The flagship RST First Edition includes:

Four-wheel steering

Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension

Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck's cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger

Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release

Large, 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches

Trailering-capable Super Cruise5, the industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada

The WT will launch first for fleet customers and offer impressive capability to meet the needs of organizations with sustainable transportation goals, including 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. The WT will offer 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload4. After initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering with the max tow package4.

"GM Fleet has long provided customers with great products and services, an exceptional customer experience and innovative solutions to meet their unique business needs," said Ed Peper, vice president of GM Fleet. "We're excited to launch the Silverado EV, providing customers with a true work-capable truck to help them begin the transition to an electric fleet and assist them in achieving their own sustainability goals."

Ultium-powered propulsion

The Silverado EV harnesses the power of the Ultium Platform, which is the foundation of GM's EV strategy and the driver of the company's vision for a zero-emissions future.

"The Ultium Platform enabled our design and engineering teams to start from a clean slate and create a pickup with impressive performance and capability," said Nichole Kraatz, Silverado EV chief engineer. "The result is a truly impressive testament to the creativity and innovation our teams can bring to market with speed and at scale."

A new body architecture, which efficiently leverages the available 24-module Ultium battery pack as a part of the fundamental structure, enables the vehicle's impressive range. This structural design integrates the capability Silverado customers have come to expect from a full-size pickup in terms of strength, durability and performance, while also providing a more comfortable, confident ride both on- and off-road.

Additionally, the chassis is designed with independent front and rear suspensions, with power transferred to the available 24-inch wheels on RST via front- and rear-drive motors that compose the e4WD system. Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension enables the vehicle to be raised or lowered up to 2 inches (50 mm).

Four-wheel steer capability reduces the turning radius at lower speeds for greater maneuverability in parking lots, and enhances handling and stability at higher speeds, particularly when trailering.

The RST and WT models also come with Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance. The RST also includes Chevy's Advanced Trailering System.

Phenomenal performance

The RST and WT feature public DC fast charging capabilities of up to 350kW enabling approximately 100 miles of range to be added in 10 minutes based on GM estimates.

When combined with the available accessory power bar, the Silverado EV's PowerBase charging system offers up to 10 outlets, to provide a total of 10.2kW of all-electric power for countless worksite or recreational needs, including powering your home, with the required equipment.

The Silverado EV is also capable of charging another EV using the available accessory charge cord, sharing its power in times of need.

With the growing North American network of chargers and the Energy Assist feature in the myChevrolet Mobile App, drivers can create energy-efficient route planning even while trailering.

RST owners also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM's holistic approach to EV charging, which is designed to simplify the overall charging experience, including access to more than 100,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada.

WT customers have access to Ultium Charge 360 Fleet Service, which offers one of the industry's most comprehensive charging solutions for businesses, whether drivers take their vehicles home or return to a central depot.

Designed for performance and functionality

Inside and out, the Silverado EV RST and WT are thoughtfully designed for functional flexibility.

"We had no constraints when it came to designing the Silverado EV with dramatic style and flexible utility because we didn't need to work around a traditional propulsion system," said Phil Zak, executive director of Chevrolet Design. "The Ultium Platform allowed us to redefine what it means to offer expansive new storage and utility possibilities."

Exterior proportions and surfacing convey the truck's capability and athletic performance. The front-end design has been sculpted to efficiently direct air down the body side, significantly reducing drag and turbulence. As a result, the Silverado EV WT is estimated to have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any available production full-size pickup truck, which helps enable the impressive range.

The Silverado EV will be offered exclusively in Crew Cab models, with a shorter front overhang that gives the truck a more aggressive stance, more spaciousness and enhances forward downvision. The second row is pushed rearward, meaning passengers over 6 feet tall will be comfortable no matter where they sit.

Customizable first row storage on both RST and WT models makes the most of the interior space and provides functional solutions for a variety of customer needs.

The eTrunk – a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle – provides enough space to fit a large hardside suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer.

The RST's modular console features a capacity of just over 7 gallons, meaning a lunch cooler can easily fit inside. The RST features a fixed-glass roof, which offers expansive visibility, increased headroom and an enhanced experience for both front and rear passengers.

On the RST, the storage capacity of the 5-foot-11-inch bed is maximized thanks to the innovative available Multi-Flex Midgate, which provides just over 9 feet of storage between the cab and the tailgate when the Midgate is open.

A 40/60 second row seat offers four configurations that allow users to haul gear or equipment while still accommodating a passenger in the second row. With the addition of the available Multi-Flex Tailgate the Silverado EV RST enables up to 10 feet, 10 inches of load floor and storage capability. An available tonneau cover allows items such as lumber or a kayak to be loaded into a fully lockable, weatherproof storage compartment.

Technologies for today and tomorrow

The Silverado EV is packed with the latest technology, including an advanced software system that enables vehicle technologies to evolve over time.

As a driver approaches the RST with an enabled cell phone or key fob, a distinctive lighting animation greets them.

Upon entering the vehicle, a bold 3D animation appears on the RST's large 17-inch- diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen, which is paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal driver instrument display. Together with a driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches, a driver can't ask for more information at their disposal. With new, hands-free start, the vehicle turns on automatically after the driver enters with an enabled device, leaving hands free to buckle up and get on the road.

A major enabler of the Silverado EV's technologies will be the brand's first application of Ultifi, a new Linux-based software platform. Developed in-house at GM, it separates the vehicle's software from the hardware to enable rapid and frequent software updates. This will give drivers the opportunity to evolve their vehicles over time, enhancing both the capabilities and accessing cloud services in a flexible and fast way.

Production, availability, and reservations The Silverado EV will be assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts at GM's Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center — a facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2-billion investment devoted to EV production.

In spring 2023, the Silverado EV will debut a WT model offering GM's longest range battery with an expected GM-estimated range of over 400 miles on a full charge. In fall 2023, a fully loaded RST First Edition model, also delivering a 400-mile range, will debut with an MSRP of $105,000 + DFC. After production ramps up, Chevrolet will unleash the full Silverado EV portfolio, including WT (with a starting at MSRP of $39,900 + DFC), RST, Trail Boss and more. Customers will have the ability to content the truck across various price ranges, with MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and more, allowing them to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs.