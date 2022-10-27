Acura has partnered with three of the nation's top tuners to showcase the personalized performance potential of the next-generation Integra and celebrate the return of the iconic Integra nameplate to the Acura lineup. Inspired by Acura's unyielding commitment to performance and the tuner community, Daijiro "Dai" Yoshihara, Sara Choi and Coco Zurita have created personal interpretations of their ultimate 2023 Acura Integra, adding supreme levels of style, power and performance.

Following a public debut at the Acura Integra-sponsored Pit+Paddock "Drive In" at The Petersen Museum on Oct. 23, all three project Integras will be displayed at various upcoming auto industry events including the SEMA Show (Nov. 1-4), RADwood LA (Nov. 19) and Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 14-16).

Dai Yoshihara's Integra, Built by Evasive Motorsports

Based in Southern California, Daijiro "Dai" Yoshihara is a professional driver from Tokyo, Japan with notable motorsports accolades including a Formula Drift championship and class wins at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, 25 Hours of Thunderhill, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle. Dai's motorsports roots are clearly reflected in his project Integra, which includes a full roll cage, racing seats, adjustable suspension and racing slicks.

"Growing up in the 80's and 90's, Integra was always one of my favorite Acuras so it's such an honor to get to build a brand new 2023 Integra," said Dai Yoshihara. "I wanted to take the sporty theme from the iconic DB8 Integra and fuse it into my build."

Powertrain Modifications Spoon Sports air filter Spoon Sports exhaust CSF front intercooler / charge pipe

Chassis/Suspension Modifications BBS REV7 forged wheels 18x9.5 +22 Yokohama A005 racing slicks (250/650/18) RSR Sport-I coilovers Whiteline adjustable rear upper arm Whiteline rear lower control arm Stoptech ST-40 Trophy front Big Brake Kit

Exterior Modifications EVS Tuning GTLM mirrors EVS Tuning front airdam EVS Tuning carbon front splitter EVS Tuning carbon sidestep Voltex fender flares Voltex Type 12 wing Shaved front fog light

Interior Modifications Eimer Engineering custom 6 -point roll cage Sparco QRT-R kevlar racing seats Sparco Prime H7 6-point harness Sparco R325 steering wheel Sparco Racing quick release AEM CD-7 race dash Acuity adjustable short shifter EVS Tuning custom seat mounts EVS Tuning titanium rear drop shift knob EVS Tuning dry carbon door cards EVS Tuning carbon center console



Sara Choi's Integra, Built by Tony Star Performance

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sara Choi began her automotive career at Sonic Motorsports, a well-known tuning shop in Hawaii at age 15. Now living in Los Angeles, the car enthusiast, drifter, model, host and actor is connecting the automotive community with her passion for art, music, fashion and gaming. Choi's artistic approach to tuning is clearly exhibited by her creation of a custom wide body for her project Integra.

"My favorite part of being a car builder is that you get to express yourself however you want, especially when you're building a car as exciting as the next-gen Acura Integra," said Sara Choi. "It's a thrill building my own version of such an iconic car."

Powertrain Modifications

GReddy Performance intercooler

GReddy Performance oil cooler

Sports Touring Cat-Back Exhaust

Chassis/Suspension Modifications

Advan RSDF wheels 19x10 +25 and 19x10.5 +15

Nexen Sport R tires (245/40/19 and 275/35/19)

Tein Suspension Flex Z coilovers

Exterior Modifications

Custom wide body kit designed by Walter Kim & Sara Choi

Inozetek Super Gloss Pearl White Film installed by Everlasting Wraps

Mugen window visors

Interior Modifications

Evasive Motorsports x Bride Zeta IV seats

Battle Craft Hyper Teardrop Shift Knob

Battle Craft Hyper RQR (Race Quick Release)

Dogfight Race Pro 350mm Wheel

Coco Zarita's Integra, Built by Autotuned

From Santiago, Chile, pro BMX athlete, car builder and amateur drifter Coco Zarita has competed in over a dozen X-Games with multiple podiums. Now living in Southern California, Coco's love of action sports competition has inspired the design of his project Integra, which includes a coilover suspension, carbon bodywork and a custom wrap designed by artist Andreas Wennevold.

"It's a dream come true to be one of the first builders on the planet to get their hands on the new Acura Integra," said Coco Zarita. "We grabbed some inspo from the NSX GT designs and added some race car features to help bring in my own personal style and achieve this new look for the next-gen Integra."