Acura /
2023 TLX Gotham Gray PMC Edition

Acura TLX Gotham Gray PMC Edition (2023)

Acura is creating 50 hand-assembled TLX Type S PMC Editions finished in Gotham Gray matte paint, the signature color of the performance brand’s NSX Type S supercar. The unique paint utilizes a clear matte metallic finish to give the TLX Type S an even more sinister appearance. Mirroring the production of 50 Gotham Gray NSX Type S models built for the U.S. market, the 50 handcrafted high-performance sedans will enter production next month at the company’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio4 and arrive at select dealers this spring priced at $65,0001.

Exterior design elements unique to TLX Type S PMC Edition include Berlina Black paint for the door handles and part of the lower side-sill garnish. Also, NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are finished in Berlina Black, while a gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers complete the more aggressive look. Gloss black TLX, Type S and SH-AWD exterior badging is also standard.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding. A striking Red Milano leather interior is contrasted with black stitching and Ultrasuede® inserts. The lower console is accented with an individually numbered serial plaque to designate the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle (1 of 50) handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

The 2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition follows previous PMC Editions as well as the NSX supercar, all hand-crafted by master technicians at the Performance Manufacturing Center. Following the hand-assembly process, each PMC Edition receives the same quality control process applied to NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To protect the paint during shipping, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

Model Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP2 EPA MPG Rating3
Incl. D&H City/Hwy/Combined
TLX Type S PMC Edition – Gotham Gray SH-AWD $65,000 $66,995 19 / 24 / 21

2023 Gotham Gray TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:

  • Hand-assembled at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)
  • Painted in Gotham Gray with matte metallic finish
  • Gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler & rear diffuser
  • Lightweight Berlina Black Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
  • High-performance Pirelli P-Zero summer tire (255/35)
  • Berlina Black door handles
  • Side sill garnish
  • Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers
  • Gloss black TLX, Type S and SH-AWD exterior badging
  • Red Milano leather interior with black contrast stitching and Ultrasuede® inserts
  • Flat-bottom heated steering wheel
  • Carbon fiber interior trim panels
  • Illuminated Type S side sills
  • Premium floor mats with Type S badges and red accent binding
  • Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque