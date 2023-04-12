Acura Integra Type S (2024)

Acura Integra Type S

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S is set to make its public debut this weekend at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, promising to deliver an unparalleled street performance experience for a new generation of car enthusiasts. With a class-leading 3201 horsepower produced by a high-revving four-cylinder engine, this turbocharged Integra Type S is the latest addition to Acura's legacy of high-performance Integras and Type S performance variants. The vehicle features a 2.0-liter VTEC® engine, an exclusive 6-speed manual transmission, and a performance-tuned Adaptive Damper System, all complemented by powerful Brembo® front brakes and lightweight 19-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance summer tires.

Boasting a wide body design, dynamic triple exhaust outlets, large front air intakes, hood vent, and rear diffuser, the Integra Type S takes Integra's styling to the next level with an aggressive design that showcases its impressive performance capabilities. According to Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales, "the new Acura Integra Type S puts turbocharged Type S performance and design at the gateway to our brand," building upon the success of the recently awarded 2023 North American Car of the Year™ award-winning Integra.

To take things up a notch, the Integra Type S is available with a comprehensive list of Genuine Acura Accessories, including a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler, carbon fiber mirror caps, black illuminated front Acura badge, copper metallic finished 19-inch wheels, and an Integra Type R-inspired titanium shift knob.

The 2024 Integra Type S is set to hit the market this June, offering car enthusiasts a perfect combination of performance and design that will take their driving experience to the next level.

High-Performance Proportions and Design

The 2024 Acura Integra Type S has a more muscular and imposing stance with its wider flared body fenders, which are 2.8 inches wider than the standard Integra, and larger 19-inch wheels and 265/30 R19 tires. It is the only premium performance compact vehicle with a flexible 5-door liftback design, adding to its distinctiveness.

The front of the vehicle has a new aggressive look with a larger open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille, a vented aluminum hood, and a wider lower opening that allows for better airflow by 170%. The intercooler is fed air by the lower opening, which improves engine performance by supporting higher boost pressure.

The rear fascia has also been redesigned with a gloss black diffuser, decklid spoiler, and three center-mounted exhaust outlets, a first for a Type S model. Type S badges can be found on the front grille, each front fender, and the trunk lid, while the embossed "Integra" on the front and rear fascias pays homage to the iconic third-generation model.

The Integra Type S is available in seven bold colors, including the Type S exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl, and offers three interior options: Red, Black, and Orchid.

Most Powerful and Engaging Integra Ever

The Integra Type S boasts a high-performance 2.0-liter VTEC® engine with direct injection, DOHC, and a turbocharger. It has a unique throttle tuning for quick throttle response and 33% greater displacement compared to the standard Integra's 1.5-liter engine. This engine can produce 320 horsepower (SAE net @ 6,500 rpm) and 310 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net @ 2,600 to 4,000 rpm), which is a significant increase of 120 hp and 118 lb.-ft. over the standard Integra. The Type S also has a class-leading power-to-weight ratio of just 10.1 pounds per horsepower.

2024 Acura Integra Type S

The Integra Type S is equipped with a new high-flow exhaust system exclusive to this model. It, in combination with software tuning, gives the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine its highest-ever horsepower rating in North America and a class-leading specific output of 160 hp/liter. The exhaust system design also enhances the driving experience with a Type S-exclusive exhaust note that gets more intense in Sport+ mode with "pops and bangs" for an engaging driving experience.

The Integra Type S comes with a precise, short-throw 6-speed manual transmission, which features an automatic rev-matching system for an intimate and rewarding connection with the driver. The car also has a standard helical-type limited-slip differential (LSD), which effectively puts the engine's substantial power to the pavement.

High Performance Chassis Dynamics

The Integra Type S has an advanced dual-axis front suspension design and a wider track than the standard Integra, which results in better road holding and stability. The front track is wider by 3.5 inches, and the rear track is wider by 1.9 inches. This dual-axis system significantly reduces torque steer by reducing the steering axis offset. Additionally, the Type S has a thicker 29.0 mm front stabilizer bar, which enhances response.

The Integra Type S also has an Adaptive Damper System (ADS), which is tuned exclusively for this model. It provides precise control of ride and handling and is controlled through the Integrated Dynamics System (IDS). The ADS has distinct damping characteristics in Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ driving modes.

The Type S features lightweight 19 x 9.5-inch Shark Gray alloy wheels that are inspired by the NSX Type S design. These wheels are 2 lbs lighter than the 18-inch Integra A-Spec wheels and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance summer tires, sized 265/30 R19.

For exceptional braking performance, the Integra Type S has 13.8-inch two-piece front rotors and Brembo 4-piston monobloc aluminum calipers, which are larger than those on the standard Integra. The rear rotors are also bigger, measuring 12.0-inches in diameter. The front fascia has functional ducts that improve brake cooling performance by directing air to the front rotors.

Premium High-Performance Interior Experience

The Integra Type S offers a driver-focused cabin with premium materials and Type S high-performance details. The four-position seating includes heated Sport seats with perforated Ultrasuede® inserts and firmer bolsters for better body support during high-speed cornering. The steering wheel and Type S-specific shifter knob are covered in perforated leather with colored stitching, and the shift knob is topped with a red shift pattern.

Type S logos can be found on the steering wheel, shifter boot surround, and front seat headrests. The Integra Type S also offers class-leading standard technology, such as a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ Driver Information Interface, a 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless phone charging, and a head-up display. The 16-speaker 530-watt ELS STUDIO 3D® premium audio system provides high-quality sound.

The Integra Type S offers class-leading rear seat legroom (37.4 inches) and cargo capacity with its class-exclusive five-door body style, providing 24.3 cubic-feet of cargo space behind the 60/40 split rear seatbacks, which fold flat for larger gear. Standard safety and driver assistive equipment includes Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, advanced airbag technology, front knee airbags, rear outboard side impact airbags, and the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies.

Manufactured in the U.S.

The 2024 Integra Type S will be manufactured only at the Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, using the same production line as the Integra, Acura TLX, and TLX Type S. The K20C engine will be produced solely at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, which also manufactures the turbo V6 engines that power the Acura TLX Type S and MDX Type S.

2024 Integra Type S Key Features

FEATURES Jewel Eye® LED Headlights • Chicane™ LED Daytime Running Lights • Chicane™ LED Taillights • AcuraWatch™ Advanced Safety and Driver Assistive Technology • Blind Spot Monitoring (BSI) with Cross-Traffic Monitoring • 9-inch Touchscreen Display • 10.2-Inch Driver Information Interface • 5.3-Inch Head-Up Display (HUD) • ELS STUDIO 3D® Premium Audio System with 16 Speakers • USB-A 2.5A (1) Front Seats • USB-C 3A Charge only (1) Front Seats • Wireless Charging Pad (Qi) • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Integration • Bluetooth® HandsFreeLink® Wireless Telephone Interface • Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock® (Front Door and Lift-gate) • Perforated Front Seats with Exclusive Stitch and Ultrasuede® Inserts • 12-Way Power Driver Seat with Power Lumbar Support • Heated Front Seats • 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback • Seating Capacity 4 Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control • Perforated-Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel • Ambient LED Cabin Lighting •

2024 Integra Type S Key Specifications