Toyota's Aygo lineup is being expanded with a new x-trend version. Remaining one of brand's most popular models, Aygo will benefit from tons of goodies and advanced technologies. Let's check'em out!

What makes this edition special, is the addition of 15-inch alloy wheels with machined finish, rear privacy glass, front fog lights and a red decal pack. It adds eye-catching details to the door mirrors, side sills and the lower section of the front and rear bumpers. Also, customers can choose between Red Pop, Cyan Splash and Silver Splash body finish and details.

Additionally, the equipment includes smartphone integration with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with automatic air conditioning and automatic headlights. Furthermore, buyers can specify their vehicle with an electric, full-length retractable Funroof and additional protection of Toyota Safety Sense with Pre-collision System and autonomous emergency braking and Lane Departure Alert.

New x-trend lineup is geared with Aygo's already proven 71hp three-cylinder 1.0-liter petrol engine. It can be mated to either a five-speed manual or x-shift automated manual gearbox. In pure Aygo tradition, the drivetrain system is clean and efficient and comes with Toyota's five-year/100,000 mile new car warranty.

2019 Toyota Aygo range opens with the x model, followed by x-cite and the top trim level is x-clusiv.

Source: Toyota