Toyota's sexy C-HR has been around since its launch back in 2016 and for over two years the vehicle has become brand's most popular and one of three best-selling Toyota cars. And although the brand celebrates the success of the project, no one would leave the C-HR just like that. And this is why Toyota presents a new Design grade that brings additional equipment features, fresh interior components and a new exterior finish.

The new C-HR Design offers comprehensive equipment that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and auto-folding heated door mirrors with integrated turn indicators. There is mellow welcoming entry illumination and ambient lightning inside the cabin. Super cool! Furthermore, the front seats feature integrated heaters and adjustable lumbar support. At the same time, Toyota Touch 2 with Go multimedia comes with new central touchscreen control, navigation functions and more.

Furthermore, for 2018 C-HR Design can be specified with optional leather and premium JBL audio system – these goodies can be ordered individually or together in a special pack.

In terms of drivetrain system, Toyota C-HR can be specified with a 1.8-liter hybrid electric unit, or with the agile 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine. This second engine is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel-drive, but there is also an optional automatic transmission with AWD system. Neat!

Source: Toyota