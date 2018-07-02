2019 Honda Insight is already on sale and as it seems, the new family guy has managed to impress both fans and critics. Sharply styled, fraught with technology and offering new engineering solutions, the sedan would focus on delivering smooth and pleasurable driving experience, enhanced fuel efficiency drivetrain system and ease of browsing the utility gadgets.

2019 Insight also comes with best-in-class passenger space with premium interior trim, upscale styling and pretty neat drivetrain system – the engine is capable of delivering a total of 151 horsepower that results on sharp and precise acceleration, while, at the same time, remains ecologically friendly – the vehicle receives EPA city rating of 55mpg2. Also, let's not forget the relatively low starting price.

Available in three trim levels, LX, EX and Touring, the new Insight also features multi-element LED headlights, push-button start, a digital driver's meter and Honda Sensing suite for advanced safety technologies. Among other features, Insight EX comes with an 8-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Furthermore, Touring model adds leather seats, 8-way power driver's seat, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, dual zone automatic climate control and more.

So, how do you like the new family guy? We believe that the new 2019 Honda Insight would be a honorable family member not only in the particular lineup, but also in the whole Honda product list. Cheers!

Source: Honda