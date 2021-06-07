The vehicle that marked Toyota's sportscar heritage will now give the brand's enthusiasts even more agility, style, and aggressiveness with the unveiling of the new 2022 GR 86.

The vehicle comes with a wide stance and low center of gravity and tons of drivetrain upgrades and changes. Some of the neat exterior features include elegant curves and lines, along with functional air vents, aluminum roof panels and fenders, and more.

In terms of drivetrain system, the GR 86 features a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated and horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine with a total output of 228hp and 184lb-ft of torque. These rates are optimized thanks to the tweaks like increased bore size, some fine-tunings on the exhaust system, and enhanced dual injection technology.

Furthermore, the vehicle is available in two grades, GR 86 and GR 86 Premium, with optional specs like exterior colors, exclusive rear duckbill spoiler and more.

The cabin benefits from deep bucket design seats and side bolster that keep driver and passengers supported during sharp cornering. Additional upgrades include a three-mode digital display, an 8-inch Multimedia Touchscreen, an eight-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto smartphone compatibility, and a Sirius-XM navigation system.

However, let's check out some more features in detail!

Exterior and Interior Design

Influenced by "hachi-roku" forefather, the GR 86 showcases an athletic stance with aggressive styling. The front face features a GT-Specific Functional MATRIX G Mesh grille, angular LED headlights, and neat side sill spoilers. Additional elements include 11.4-inch vented front and rear brakes, Michelin Primacy HP tires on 17-inch wheels on the GR 86, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires on 18-inch wheels on the Premium grade.

Drivetrain system

For the new GR 86, the Boxer-4 engine design is focused entirely on balanced agility. The horizontal cylinders ensure excellent weight control and allow for super low placement in the engine bay, resulting in well-grounded stability.

The 2.4-liter engine is larger than its predecessor and features a displacement of 2387cc. It retains Toyota's advanced D-4S Dual Injection technology system that blends direct fuel injection and port-injection technology. This setup ensures a cooling effect in the cylinders and allows the engine to use a high 12.5:1 compression ratio for maximum power.

Safety and utility features

Both grades come with Toyota's Star Safety System and include Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Anti-lock Brake System, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, and Brake Assist. The vehicles also include Smart Stop Technology, Vehicle Stability Control, Track Mode, and Hill Start Assist Control. Additional safety features include LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) with lower anchors on outboard rear seats and tether anchors on all rear seats and a Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS). Seven airbags are standard on all models, with the addition of a driver's knee airbag.

The Automatic Transmission version comes with an active safety standard that includes Pre-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning, Sway Warning, Lead Vehicle Start Alert, Cruise Control, and High Beam Assist.