The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 is available for order. This is the first vehicle in the new Electric Vehicle-exclusive IONIQ lineup and the first Hyundai machine that is based on a new and dedicated E-GMP battery-electric platform.

Furthermore, the vehicle is fully electric and comes with tons or eco-friendly materials and quick recharge time – it can go up to 80% in mere 18 minutes. The covering range with a single charge is about 298 miles.

The mentioned platform, the E-GMP ensures enhanced flexibility, when it comes to drivetrain options and specs and allows a choice of three battery packs: 58 kWh with rear-wheel drive, a 73 kWh with rear-wheel drive, or a 73 kWh all-wheel drive.

Talking about specifications, the IONIQ 5 will be offered in three trim levels, SE Connect, Premium, and Ultimate, which ensure comprehensive equipment and numerous customization options.

The base trim is SE Connect 58kWh RWD, packed with advanced technologies like a 12.3" LCD audio, visual, and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, LCD drivers instrument cluster, wireless phone charging for compatible devices, rearview camera, and smart navigation-based cruise control.

IONIQ 5 Premium adds goodies like a power tailgate and heated seats, alongside innovations like Highway Drive-Assist Level 2 with automatic lane changing function.

SEE ALSO: Customers can now order the new Volvo C40 Recharge

The Ultimate models add a heads-up display with augmented reality, BOSE premium sound system and leather seats, heated rear seats, and ventilated front seats sliding center console and V2L, among numerous other equipment.