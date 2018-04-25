Hilux marks its 50th birthday and Toyota team decided to celebrate the occasion with showcasing two new versions of the legendary pickup. Both machines were announced at the Vehicle Show at the NEC in Birmingham today and as it seems, the one will be a top-range model, named Invincible X, while the second is a limited edition that would feature merely 150 units.

The first one, the Invincible X stands out from the rest of the lineup with its new grille with glossy inserts and revised chrome frame. Additionally, the engineering team has included new bumper, fog lights and silver under-run. Sweet.

In terms of interior, the vehicle features all-black color theme with contrasting chrome components as the instrument panel trim and piano black inserts on the dashboard, door panels, steering wheel and gear shift lever. Also, as part of the standard equipment Toyota has included Toyota Safety Sense with Pre-Collision System Lane Departure Warning and Road Sign Assist, Toyota Touch 2 with Go Multimedia and many more.

Invincible X is geared with an agile 148hp 2.4-liter D-4D power unit, mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. We personally are not quite sure about this one, but it seems that Toyota team knows how it's done.

And for all these that such a vehicle is simply not enough, Toyota offers an even more refined option – the Limited Edition model. It comes with exclusive Scorchead Orange and Nebula Blue. Furthermore, the limited machine features additional black exterior components, black 18-inch alloys, side steps and high-over bar.

So, how do you like the new editions? We surely are impressed!

Source: Toyota