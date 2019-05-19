Toyota has managed to earn double success in the Auto Trader New Car Awards with honors for both C-HR crossover and Hilux pickup.

The first one, C-HR was named the Best Car for City Drivers, while our all-time favorite Hilux took the title of Best Pickup. As usual, the decision was made by the toughest judges in the format – UK motorists themselves.

As it comes to C-HR, owners gave their cars the highest marks for the convenience and performance required for around-town driving, while Hilux owners have loved the overall reliable performance and off-road capabilities of the massive Hilux.

C-HR features Toyota Safety Sense as standard and is geared with active safety systems, which can warn and help preventing numerous collision risks in around-town driving. Furthermore, the high driving position gives a commanding all-round view, while manoeuvring in tight places is made easier with the Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Simple Intelligent Park Assist.

And just in the same manner, Hilux model is equipped with such technologies that help it meet the demands of modern motorists in terms of advanced technologies, engineering solutions and refined on- and off-road performance.

Source: Toyota