Toyota and Toyota Racing Development team unveiled the Next-Gen car that will participate in on-track events in 2022 – the Toyota TRD Camry.

The engineering teams have been closely working with NASCAR, as well as other OEMs, in order to create the Next Gen vehicles for competition.

The design concept ensures more body styling characteristics that contribute to the overall high performance and mechanical capabilities. From the grille to the spoiler and everywhere in between, the Next Gen TRD Camry has the most body styling attributes to its production counterpart than ever before in an NCS Camry vehicle.

Furthermore, Toyota remains the only manufacture in NASCAR to reveal three nameplates across the event's three national series - the TRD Camry in the NCS, the Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Since joining the NCS and NXS in 2007, the Camry lineup has earned 155 NCS wins and three NCS championships along with 171 NXS wins and two NXS championships.

The Toyota TRD Camry NextGen will make its debut as the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Source: Toyota