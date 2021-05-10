Subaru announces the introduction of the new Outback, which will be in showrooms from 27th May this year.

The vehicle has not only retained its popularity since its initial release back in 1995, but also has multiplied its fanbase throughout the years. The vehicle offers safety, comfort, practicality, and tons of on- and off-road capabilities.

So, let's see what makes the new Outback even more special.

Enhanced safety features

The vehicle comes with optimal driving position, window heights, and carefully arranged pillars that altogether ensure excellent visibility and enhanced control over the vehicle. Furthermore, the new Outback comes with a choice of three trim levels, each of which includes the latest generation of EyeSight Driver Assist technology, Subaru's advanced camera prevention system.

Additional safety technologies and features include: Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration, Lane Departure Prevention and Pre-Collision Braking System with expanded support for collision avoidance at junctions and crossroads.

Advanced drivetrain system

The new Outback is based on Subaru's Symmetrical AWD system and benefits from the performance of the BOXER engine series and the Linartronic Continuously Variable Transmission system. The BOXER engine is a direct-injection 2.5-liter naturally aspirated horizontally opposed four-cylinder unit and comes with redesigned build concept that allows a higher compression ratio.

Additional changes have been applied to the suspension system and chassis, thus removing vibrations and enhancing the stability of the vehicle.

Enhanced off-road capability

The improved engine performance offers more power for acceleration as well as driving on rough terrain, so drivers can enjoy SUV performance in all driving scenarios.

The latest Outback comes with a newly designed X-MODE with a Hill Descent Control system and selectable driving modes. This means that the Intelligent Drive can adjust the throttle and gear-shifting response to give the driver the needed amount of power and agility on demand.

Source: Subaru