New Subaru Levorg model comes with estate car practicality and permanent Symmetrical AWD confidence. Revised for new season year, the vehicle is also geared with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol unit, refined exterior and cozy cabin with tons of gadgets.

In terms of looks, new Levorg comes with revised front-end that features more refined front bumper, a sharper front grille and refreshed headlight and fog light set design. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels and new LED steering responsive headlights and LED fog lights.

In terms of interior, the machine welcomes everyone to a cozy place with neat instrument panel design, comfortable seats and ample head and leg space. There's new and enhaced 40/20/40 split folding rear seat configuration and tons of utility features that altogether ensure a pleasurable ride.

Furthermore, new Levorg features all of the infotainment and audio goodies that one would expect in a contemporary family vehicle. Such are the intuitive 7-inch multifunction color touchscreen, Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and satellite navigation.

As it comes to the brand itself, let us remind you that Subaru was voted Best Manufacturer for safety features in 2019 Driver Power Survey and Levorg has managed to demonstrate brand's dedication to safety and utility goodies in a modern machine. There are blind-spot monitor system, along with a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control and pre-collision braking system. Enjoy!

Source: Subaru