Toyota team has confirmed that it will be part of the advertising lineup for the Super Bowl LIV on FOX TV Sunday. The 60-second Toyota ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, will feature the all-new 2020 Highlander – the video will mark the launch of the large Highlander campaign, which runs through mid-July 2020.

Toyota has a long and successful story of leveraging the Super Bowl stage to launch landmark products. 2020 and 2015 campaign feature Camry, America's best-selling passenger vehicle for the past 17 years, while the 2019 Game packed a one-two punch of the 2019 RAV4, one of the best-selling SUV in the US and the fierce return of the all-new 2020 Supra. In 2018, Toyota utilized the Big Game and the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 shortly after to launch the first-ever global marketing campaign, "Start Your Impossible", highlighting Toyota's shift to a mobility company.

The larger Highlander vehicle campaign follows the Total Toyota cross-agency model with collaboration from Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising, and Intertrend, with Zenith Media responsible for TV and Outdoor media buying.

Source: Toyota