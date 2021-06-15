Subaru announced details for the new 2022 Ascent, the brand's award-winning SUV.

The new family member comes with spacious interior and 3-row setup with flexible seating options and tons of standard features, driver-assistive technologies and safety tech. Available in five trim levels, Base, Premium, new Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring, Ascent hits the retailers this summer.

What is new for 2022 is the Ascent Onyx Edition and its exclusive black-finish exterior touches and elegant interior details.

Standard equipment for all trim levels includes tri-zone front and rear automatic climate control, automatic power door lock, power windows and side mirrors, multi-function display, security system with engine immobilizer, rear vision camera, two USB input ports in the front section of center console, two USB charging ports in rear section of center console, raised roof rails, 19 cupholders, and 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Drivetrain system

Geared with a 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, the new Ascent generates a total of 260hp and 277lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a high-torque Lineartronic CVT gearbox with 8-speed manual mode function and steering wheel paddle shifters for some more driving control.

Furthermore, all trim levels come standard with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control for enhanced stability.

Safety features

With safety as a top priority, 2022 Ascent comes with a rich safety suite. First of all, the engineering team has included EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering. Also, all Ascent trim levels include Steering Responsive LED headlights with High Beam Assist and Seat Belt Reminder.

Depending on the trim level, the vehicle can also be equipped with are Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking and more.