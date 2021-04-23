Volkswagen is about to present a new generation of Polo lineup which would adopt new technologies, new design concepts, and tons of new-gen features.

The new Polo makes a visual impact with its new LED headlights and taillights, distinctive front-end with chrome-look crossbars, LED fog lights, and 15-inch Ronda alloys that altogether form the tight and confident stance of the vehicle.

In terms of interior design, the new Polo lineup features a new version of VW's Digital Cockpit, Composition Media Audio system with a 6.5-inch monitor, Bluetooth mobile phone interface, App-Connect, central armrest, and USB-C ports. The interior also comes with comfortable seats, a cozy ambiance, and an overall feel of luxury and elegance.

Additionally, buyers will benefit from a multifunctional steering wheel and Lane Assist function, central airbag, Park Distance Control system. Such additions not only contribute to a more pleasurable and rewarding driving experience but also reduce the risk of road accidents.

With more than 18 million units built, Polo remains one of the world's most popular compact vehicles. Now, the latest family member will not only try to retain the lineup's pride but will also aim at reaching an even wider audience with its next-gen technologies and advanced systems.

Source: Volkswagen