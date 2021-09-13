VW Polo is one of the most popular vehicles with its high-quality and agile spirit. Throughout the years, the model has been refreshed and updated with more and more advanced systems being incorporated within the vehicle.

The Polo is currently in its sixth generation, and about 18 million vehicles have been produced since the model's release in 1975. Now, the latest version incorporates the model's familiar Y-structure and an elegant contemporary design. There are a total of four engine choices and gearbox configurations - all 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines, ranging in power output from 80 PS to 110 PS.

A five-speed manual gearbox is mated to the entry-level 80 PS, 93 Nm unit, while the 95 PS, 175 Nm power plant is available with both 5-speed manual and 7-speed DSG transmissions. The range-topping 110 PS, 200 Nm engine is available exclusively with the 7-speed DSG, and ahead of the Polo GTI, is the most rapid Polo in the range, taking 10.4 seconds to reach 62 mph.

In terms of equipment, the latest generation of Polo vehicles is geared with numerous safety and utility systems such as Travel Assist, LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control and an 8.0-inch Digital Cockpit. There are also two front and two rear USB sockets, power-folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors, and automatic rain-sensing wipers, all included as standard.

As with any contemporary VW model, the new Polo can be further personalized with a range of exclusive options – some include vibrant colors, other exclusive alloy wheels, and all other styling goodies. Others include Assistance systems such as a rear-view camera and a pack bundling together Park Assist, Proactive Passenger Protection, and other features and a Sports Suspension Pack, which incorporates more dynamic suspension, the XDS electronic differential lock first introduced on the Golf GTI, and Driving Profile Selection.

