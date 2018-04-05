There are two new VW members in the SUV segment that were just presented: T-Roc compact SUV and the agile Tiguan Allspace seven-seater. Both machines are already available for order and are worth of checking out!

T-Roc R-Line

The first one, the T-Roc features Volkswagen's 19-inch Suzuka alloys, wrapped by low-rolling resistance tires, sporty suspension, body-colored roof spoilers and revised front and rear bumpers, black steering wheel arch extensions and body-colored side skirts. Sweet.

The inside features black roof lining, dark grey decorative inserts in dash and door panels, new front illumination, front LED reading lights, Carbon Flag upholstery and R-Line goodies as badges, floor mats and steering wheel.

SEE ALSO: Toyota has revealed the new RAV4 Hybrid: is it any good?

In terms of drivetrain system, T-Roc R-Line comes with four combinations between engine and gearbox system: a trustworthy 1.5 TSI EVO 150 PS unit paired to either 6-speed manual, or 7-speed automatic DSG transmission and a bit more powerful 2.0 TSI 190 PS 4MOTION unit, mated to a 7-speed DSG system. The last option is a 2.0 TDI 150 PS engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Tiguan Allspace R-Line

Massive and confident, the new seven-seater features tons of exclusive features. For example, new 20-inch Suzuka alloy wheels, R-Line sporty suspension, body-colored roof spoiler, Piano Black front air intakers and R-Line styling pack. The cabin comes with R-Line aluminum decorative inserts, black roof lining, leather trimmed there-spoke multifunction steering wheel with aluminum inserts and R-Line badges.

Tiguan Allspace R-Line also features more drivetrain combinations, compared to the T-Roc sibling. What is notable about all the options is that the 2.0 TDI 150PS is always present – it is only mated to different type of gearbox system. There is this 6-speed manual, 7-speed DSG, 4MOTION 6-speed manual and 4MOTION 7-speed DSG.

Source: Volkswagen