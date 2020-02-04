The latest generation of VW cabriolets, the T-Ro Cabriolet reaches dealers in two spec levels: Design and R-Line. There are also two petrol engines that customers can choose from: a 1.0-liter TSI 115hp and a 1.5-liter TSI 150hp. Both can be paired to either a 7-speed DSG gearbox or a 6-speed manual.

Aside from the folding roof, which can be lowered in nine seconds and raised in 11, the T-Roc Cabriolet differentiates from the standard T-Roc lineup in its two-door body design and its wheelbase, which is 40mm wider, compared to the five-door variants. This setup allows for maximum room for both occupants and cargo.

In terms of equipment, Design lineup features 17-inch Mayfield alloy wheels as standard, with 18-inch variant available. Inside there is an 8.0-inch Discover Navigation infotainment system with wireless App-Connect smartphone connectivity, 2Zone climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. Also, engineers have fitted Front Assist pedestrian monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist and a driver alertness monitor with fatigue detection.

On the other hand, R-Line comes with exclusive 19-inch Suzuka wheels, which can be changed for a sexy set of 19-inch San Marino wheels. The R-Line features VW's Active Info Display, sporty seats with embroidered R logo, and a sporty steering wheel. On the outside, the model is characterized by an R-Line body kit, fog lights and LED headlights. Furthermore, R-Line is geared with a sporty suspension and a lowered overall height with 20mm.

Both machines can be specified in Pure White, Deep Black Pearl, Ivory Silver Metallic, Turmeric Yellow Metallic, Kings Red Metallic, and Ravenna Blue Metallic. Ivy Green and Smokey Grey Metallic are exclusive for the T-Rock Cabriolet lineup.

