Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announces new details for the anticipated Multivan. What we know so far is that the latest generation of the van will try to be even more functional than all previous models combined and showcase new ways of enhancing functionality and comfort.

The latest generation of the Multivan will come with tons of interior space – a great amount has been achieved by transforming the gear knob into a switch and thus reducing its size to a minimum, so the gap for climbing through the back becomes even bigger.

Generosity in the interior. We have taken out the gear knob. We've even cleared the space in the middle, assigned it to the driver. The new Bulli will be an exciting product. You can look forward to it, The Head of Design at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Albert Kirzinger says.

As a leading manufacturer, VW is constantly reshaping the transportation of goods, services, and people in a contemporary fashion. Brand's vehicles have helped families and businesses in their everyday tasks. And now, the wait is almost over as Volkswagen is about to reveal one of the most functional and flexible vehicles in its lineup – the Multivan!

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen team reveals more about the new Multivan's practical interior [VIDEO]

Source: Volkswagen