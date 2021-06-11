Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has finally revealed the new Multivan, the vehicle with elegant design, super flexible interior, and plug-in options.

The Multivan is the current replacement of the Caravelle model, and provides customers with a total of 7 seats and ensures the perfect balance between practicality, comfort, and safety.

Exterior design

The Multivan features an elegant exterior design and pays homage to the classic 1985 Transporter T3 with its horizontal lines and full-width grille and headlights. The A-pillars have been refreshed to improve visibility, and the front and rear light signatures contribute to this contemporary look. Furthermore, the front air intakes are now smaller and they also pay tribute to the heritage of the rear air-cooled engines of the 80s.

The vehicle can also be specified with a panoramic glass roof, with LowE laminated safety glass, and numerous more custom features. Furthermore, the Multivan is fitted with LED headlights as a standard feature, but can also be geared with the optional IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix.

Interior design

Inside, the Multivan provides enhanced flexibility and space, thanks to the special seating system and the innovative table.

This multi-functional table has been specially designed for the Multivan and can be moved between any of the seating rows, and also can be used as a central console between the front seats. This is a completely removable table with adjustable height and features cup holders and a storage bin.

Also, because of the completely flat floor, the seating setup can be amended in any way possible, which gives tons of possibilities for customization and convenient setups for any kind of job.

Drivetrain system

The drivetrain system of the new Multivan is based on the MQB platform and offers a total of 2,000kg of towing capacity.

Furthermore, the Multivan eHybrid is geared with a 1.4 TSI 150hp power unit and an 85kW electric motor that together generate a total of 218hp output.

The front-wheel-drive Multivan can also be specified with two four-cylinder turbocharged petrol units: 1.5 TSI 136 PS and a 2.0 TSI 204 PS. A four-cylinder turbo diesel, and a power output of 150 PS, will join next year. All of these are twinned with a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard.