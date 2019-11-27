V90, Volvo's sexy and practical large estate vehicle, has been honored with the Used Executive Car of the Year award in the 2019 Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards. Volvo Selekt Approved Used Cars was also named Manufacturer Used Car Website of the Year. Announced at a ceremony in London, these latest achievements for the Swedish pride showcase how the brand continues to deliver us high-quality products that endure the test of time.

The V90 benefits from Volvo's famous heritage of estate vehicle design, while, at the same time, embraces all the futuristic that the brand has to show the world. Vehicle's clean and elegant styling inside and out is blended with smart packaging and of course, an advanced drivetrain system. The lineup is offered with a choice of agile 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines – all matched to a smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, Volvo's efficient Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid system delivers low emissions and the ability to cover up to 25 miles on pure electric power.

Also, as expected, V90 is geared with Volvo's notorious safety suite, which includes City Safety with Pilot Assist and numerous more features.

SEE ALSO: 2020 Kia Telluride wins SUV of Texas award!

And as it comes to Volvo Selekt, it remains the best source for purchasing best-quality approved-used Volvo models, including the award-winning V90. Available exclusively via Volvo retailers, it provides comprehensive checks prior to being offered for sale. All Volvo Selekt Approved Used Cars are prepared by brand's high standards, including software updates and engineering improvements. Neat!

Source: Volvo