Kia Telluride, the latest addition to the lineup has proved that it is not only bigger and bolder, but also more isofar it was named "SUV of Texas" at the 2019 Texas Auto Writers Association Truck Rodeo. Additionally, Telluride was also named the "Mid-Size SUV of Texas".

The annual competition sees more than 60 TAWA automotive journalist members from all across the US converge for a two-day evaluation of the industry's best trucks, SUVs, and CUVs. These notable wins are follow up to Telluride being named "SUV of Texas" and "Mid-Size SUV" category winner at TAWA's Auto Roundup event in April 2019. Results of both events are based on assessment of the TAWA journalist members who attended the events and evaluated participating vehicles across a wide variety of criteria.

After driving each vehicle on predetermined off-road and street courses, TAWA members voted on the top machines in a variety of categories. Journalists were encouraged to drive the automobiles as they would if they were simulating their own day-to-day driving conditions.

SEE ALSO:Â New Toyota RAV4 receives a special recognition!

As it seems, new Kia Telluride has managed to impress the jury and remind everyone that the entire team is focusing on delivering its fans and customers exclusively high-quality engineering solutions and overall advanced vehicles that are worth the checkout!

Source: KiaÂ