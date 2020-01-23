2020 Volvo XC40 has managed to hold its vale better than most other vehicles in the segment, according to experts at Kelley Blue Book. As you might know, this is organization that makes comprehensive tests and evaluations and give a real advice to future buyers for certain vehicles and their real worth.

The XC40 has won this year's Kelley Blue Book Resale Value Award in the Luxury Subcompact SUV category. In fact, this is the second Volvo that takes an award this year from the third-party experts. Volvo V90 luxury wagon won an ALG Residual Value Award in November 2019.

Also, Kelley Blue Book says that there are numerous new-car buyers who do not realize that depreciation often is the greatest expense incurred by drivers during the first five years of vehicle's ownership.

New Volvo XC40 has a starting price of $33,700USD and comes with numerous features as part of the standard equipment – there are numerous cutting-edge safety and utility functions, along with many driver-assisting technologies and gadgets. In fact, this is the first vehicle to be offered through Care by Volvo, brand's program that gives customers the option to subscribe to their vehicles instead of a traditional purchase or lease. Care by Volvo subscribers can order their vehicle online.

Source: Volvo