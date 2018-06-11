Volkswagen of America, Inc. has announced that the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas model has been recognized as the Best Three-Row SUV in the list of 10 Best Family Cars for 2018 by Parents mangazine and Edmunds. This list has gathered a total of 10 contestants that have managed to receive a 5/5 star overall rating from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. Mechanics and overall drivetrain system capabilities we also taken under consideration when the choice was made. Eventually, the choice was narrowed down to a total of 20 vehicles.

As you might remember, the Atlas was introduced back in Spring 2017 as brand's first three-row SUV. Especially designed for families, the vehicle can be specified with two engine systems: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder motor and a larger 3.6-liter V6. All this along with five trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SEL and SEL Premium. Furthermore, Atlas offers the aid of 4Motion All-Wheel-Drive system. As it seems, this is the game changer that has earned such success for Volkswagen.

SEE MORE ABOUT VOLKSWAGEN ATLAS: Atlas has risen! Further details are expected in 2018

Furthermore, Atlas is given with People First Warranty, a six-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper New Vehicle Limited Warranty that includes engine, gearbox and 4Motion AWD systems coverage and can be transferred to subsequent owners through the remaining duration.

So, how do you find the Atlas? And how about the event itself? Write down in the comment section!

Source: Volkswagen